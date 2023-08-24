Max Verstappen hopes to make it three home wins in three years

After the four-week summer break, Formula 1 is finally back in action this weekend and will see the 20 drivers head to the Netherlands.

Max Verstappen will be hoping not only to extend his run at the top of the drivers’ championship, but make it three home wins in three years. The 24-year-old two-time champion is well on the way to securing his third championship and a win in his home nation will most assuredly help in securing the title.

As we enter the second half of the season, news has just been confirmed that Haas have retained both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for the 2024 season. The pair sit 14th and 18th in the drivers’ championship with nine points for Hulkenberg and two for Magnussen.

With more contract news expected over the coming weeks as we enter the closing races of the 2023 season, here is all you need to know about how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix...

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The race weekend will start on Friday 25 August and end with the main event on Sunday 27 August 2023. Here is the full schedule (all timings are BST):

Friday 25 August:

Practice 1: 11.30am-12.30pm

Practice 2: 3pm-4pm

Saturday 26 August:

Practice 3: 10.30am-11.30am

Qualifying: 2pm-3pm

Sunday 27 August:

RACE - 2pm

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Sky Sports channels are also shown through NowTV passes which are available from just £34.99 a month or £11.98 for a day pass, allowing users to watch all Sky Sports channels live and enjoy unmissable Cricket, Football, Boxing, F1 and more.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

What is Zandvoort like?

When describing the Dutch Grand Prix, drivers have opted for descriptions such as ‘really quick’, ‘pretty insane’ and ‘old-school’ and F1 are adding ‘undulating’ to that list. The track swoops and flows through sand dunes, emulating a rollercoaster-esque feel.

It was recently modernised in time for F1’s most recent return - including increasing the banking angle at the famous Tarzan corner to an Indianapolis Motor Speedway-trumping 18 degress, but Zandvoort still remains an exceptionally challenging drivers’ track.

What are the odds?

Here are the latest odds according to Bet365: