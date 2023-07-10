Max Verstappen won yet another Formula 1 race this season but the British Grand Prix had much more to celebrate than just another Red Bull victory as the podium saw two British drivers secure second and third place.

A much improved McLaren car helped Lando Norris secure his sixth podium of his career while Lewis Hamilton earned his 13th British Grand Prix podium as he struggled to catch up with his compatriot. Norris also found himself leading the race for a brief stint following a superb race start but it was not something likely to last and instead he found himself in a heated battle for second against a driver who won his first Silverstone Grand Prix when Norris was just seven.

Speaking after the race, Norris said: “It is what made me want to be a racing driver. Little did I know that Lewis would still be here 15 years later and still going strong. It’s an honour to be able to race with these drivers who have created history and be some of the best drivers to ever come through F1.”

The Dutch two-time champion is on course to make further history and his win at Silverstone meant Red Bull have now matched McLaren’s record of 11 consecutive race wins. With six consecutive wins to his name already, here is all you need to know about when Verstappen could win the 2023 F1 championship...

Max Verstappen celebrates his eighth win of 2023

When could Verstappen win 2023 Championship?

Currently, Verstappen is averaging 25.5 points per race while his closest rival, and teammate, Sergio Perez is averaging 15.6. If the Dutchman maintains this gap between his nearest competitor while continuing to average the same points, he could win the championship in Qatar.

He would then have a gap of 158.4 points and after Qatar there are 146 points still left to win meaning Verstappen has an unattainable lead. Of course these figures are highly likely to change given Perez drop in form.

If Verstappen were able to secure his third championship in Qatar, this would be earlier than in 2022. Qatar marks the 17th race out of 22 while the 24-year-old’s win in Japan came during the 18th race. He does, however, need a bigger margin to win due to the additional sprint races featured in the 2023 calendar.

How many races has Verstappen won?

Verstappen now has eight race wins in 2023, six of which have come consecutively. Last year the world champion accumulated 15 wins in one season, a new record, and he is once again on track to extend his own record.

As of Silverstone, Verstappen has 42 victories overall and has now jumped over Aryton Senna in the list of most race wins of all-time. His next target would be Alain Prost who currently sits on 51 race wins and above the four-time world champion is Sebastian Vettel on 53 race wins.

Verstappen still has some way to go before he reaches Michael Schumacher’s 91 career wins and Lewis Hamilton’s all-time record of 103 wins.

How does the leaderboard stand after British Grand Prix?