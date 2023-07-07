For the curious.
By Susanna Sealy
2 minutes ago

Formula 1 is set to continue to have free to air highlights and further coverage until 2026 following an extension deal between Sky and Channel 4. The two broadcasters have had a long-standing partnership which has seen Channel 4 show the British Grand Prix every year as well as provide highlights of all Formula 1 qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix races.

Sky will continue to show exclusive live coverage of all practice laps, qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix races throughout the next three years. This latest extension now brings the rights sharing partnership between the two broadcasters to eight years and will ensure that one of the most popular days in the British sporting calendar will be available for everyone to enjoy.

Last year was also the most watched Formula 1 season ever on Sky Sports with total viewing figures up 47% since the exclusive deal with F1 in 2019.

What’s been said?

Speaking after the announcement, Stephen van Rooyen, CEO Sky UK & Ireland said:“Together with Channel 4 we’ve shared some of the most iconic moments in sporting history and our relationship is as strong as ever. The length and nature of this deal shows Sky’s deep commitment to help increase the reach of Formula 1 and continue to support one of the most exhilarating, and fastest growing sports in the world.”

Meanwhile, Channel 4’s Chief Executive Alex Mahon said: “We’re thrilled to have struck another Formula 1 deal with Sky and are delighted to once again bring UK audiences Formula 1 for free. The partnership between Channel 4 and Sky benefits the British public and allows everyone to get into the sport, brings in new fans and ensures Formula 1 gets much wider reach and prominence with British audiences. Just like British fans I love that unique Formula 1 combination of engineering technology, personal humanity, glittering glamour and unbelievable race tension.”

How to watch the British Grand Prix

Coverage on Channel 4 will begin with the Build-up programme from 1.30pm and the main event from 2.30pm. While fans can watch this on TV, it will also be available to stream for free through Channel 4’s streaming service, All4.

Those with Sky Sports accounts can watch all the action on both Sky Sports Formula 1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Head to our aticle on how to follow theBritish Grand Prix to find out more.

