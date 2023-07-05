After a poignant week in Austria, Formula 1 will return this weekend as the drivers head to England. Max Verstappen once again dominated at the Red Bull ring, securing maximum points from a weekend that involved another sprint shootout but it was McLaren’s Lando Norris that hit the headlines.

The British driver was declared Driver of the Day as he finished fourth in a car that has failed to impress for much of the season. Charles Leclerc also had a weekend to remember, something he has not been used to in his Ferrari of late, and enjoyed a podium spot, coming in a place behind his Dutch rival.

As the drivers look ahead to this weekend, Norris will be hoping he can use the home advantage to capitalise on what had been a triumphant weekend in Spielberg while Lewis Hamilton - who was born only 50 miles away from Silverstone - and George Russell will most definitely pray that a familiar track can aid them in achieving some much needed podiums.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend...

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his home win at Silverstone 2021

When is British Grand Prix?

The race weekend will commence on Friday 7 July and conclude with the main event on Sunday 9 July 2023. Here is the full schedule:

Friday 7 July:

Practice 1: 12.30pm-1.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm-5pm

Saturday 8 July:

Practice 3: 11.30am-12.30pm

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm

Sunday 9 July: RACE 3pm

How to watch British Grand Prix

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Sky Sports channels are also shown through NowTV passes which are available from just £34.99 a month or £11.98 for a day pass, allowing users to watch all Sky Sports channels live and enjoy unmissable Cricket, Football, Boxing, F1 and more.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Where is Silverstone?

Silverstone race track is located in the village of Silverstone located outside Northampton and Milton Keynes in Northamptonshire, England.

It first held a Grand Prix in 1950 and the track was first build as a perimter road to the RAF Silverstone airfield in 1942. Lewis Hamilton has previously likened the track to flying a fighter jet. It has had numerous track layout changes over the years but Silverstone has always maintained its essential character as one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar. It is also home to the iconic corners of Maggotts, Becketts and Abbey which provide some of the biggest challenges for racing drivers anywhere in the world.

Who will win British Grand Prix?

