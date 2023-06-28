The Just Stop Oil protests are the main talking point after rain briefly stopped play in the second Test of this summer’s exciting Ashes series.

England cricket fans have praised 'hero' wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow for his Tweet quick-thinking to remove protesters from the field at Lord's on the first day of the second Ashes test against Australia.

Rain had briefly stopped play in the highly-anticipated second meeting between the two cricketing giants this summer with the Aussies 20-0 after the nine overs that were bowled this morning.

Before the rain disruption, which had been threatening throughout an overcast first hour, the cricket faced disturbance from Just Stop Oil protestors . The two men ran onto the field before the second over and threw orange paint onto the hallowed Lord's turf before being shepherded off.

The Just Stop Oil group are environmental activists who urge the British government to commit to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production. Protestors are known to have stopped sporting events such as the Premier League and the British Grand Prix.

One protestor was removed by security while England star Bairstow took it into his own hands to escort another, who had covered the wicket-keeper's fresh white kit in paint, himself.

The 33-year-old gave the protestor a bear hug as he lifted him off the ground and stomped the distance from the wicket to the boundary before dumping the man on the other side of the pitch in a clip that will no doubt go down in cricket folklore.

Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester at Lord’s (Image: Getty Images)

Fans online were quick to share the clip and label the England man a 'hero' and thanked him for 'taking out the rubbish'. Meanwhile, one viewer joked that Bairstow had made his 'best catch of the series'.

Another added: "Hits the boundary with ease. Nice one, JB."

One social media user joked: "When the club lights come on but you're refusing to leave the dance floor."

Bairstow featured in the first Test at Edgbaston and did drop a couple of catches some fans deemed easy enough to take for the star.

With that in mind, one supporter added: "Just wish his keeping was this good in the first test."

