The Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match

Just Stop Oil protesters have been removed from the Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch as England play their second Test match against Australia in the 2023 Ashes series.

Pitch invaders ran on following James Anderson’s first over, releasing the oranger powder over the wicket, and Jonny Bairstow, England’s wicket-keeper, was quick to remove one of the protesters has he carried him 50m off the pitch.

Play was subsequently delayed by a few minutes as the ground staff rushed to move the powder from the wicket and Bairstow was allowed back to the dressing room in order to change his gloves and clean up.

The Lord’s crowd were quick to boo the protesters with cheers erupting as they watched Bairstow remove one of the pitch invaders.

Just Stop Oil have invaded several high profile sporting events, including the Snooker Masters and the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final as well as the Chelsea Flower show.

England are currently 1-0 down in the 2023 Ashes series after Australia produced a thrilling two wicket win in Edgbaston. Ben Stokes ‘Bazball’ squad have just one change as they play in the Home of Cricket with Joshua Tongue making his Ashes debut in place of Moeen Ali who suffered blistering in Birmingham.

Pat Cummins has also made just one bowling change to his squad with Mitchell Starc coming in place of Scott Boland.