Play was stopped at Twickenham after orange paint was thrown on the pitch

Just Stop Oil activists throw paint on Twickenham pitch

Protesters from Just Stop Oil caused play to be temporarily stopped in the Premiership final.

Activists invaded the pitch at Twickenham in the first half and threw orange paint - the group's signature move in recent times. It caused play to be stopped for a few minutes.

Two people ran onto the field and were later removed by security. Traces of orange paint remained on the field.

Sale Sharks are facing Saracens in the rugby match at Twickenham.

Just Stop Oil confirm they were responsible for disruption

A statement from group said the men involved in the protest were Dr Patrick Hart, 37, a GP from Bristol and Sam Johnson, 40, a construction worker from Essex.

“Two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final,” read the statement. “They are demanding a halt to any new licences for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.”

“We are ordinary people”

According to the statement, Hart said: “I am doing this because it’s my duty as a doctor. The climate crisis is the greatest health crisis humanity has ever faced. People are dying now and more will die every day unless we stop new oil, gas and coal.

“In the same way the tobacco companies lied to us that tobacco was safe, the scrum of fossil fuel companies and corrupt politicians have been lying to us. They are keeping us addicted to fossil fuels, even though they know it’s killing us.

“I am not prepared to let them get away with mass murder. We are ordinary people. We are the doctors and nurses who care for you when you are sick. I call on everyone to come and join us in the streets and be on the right side of history.”

“We have got to tackle this now”

Johnson added: “I took action today simply because we have run out of time. We’ve got to tackle this now.

“We have known for longer than I’ve been alive what would happen if we kept burning fossil fuels and now we are seeing this catastrophe unfold in real time. The whole world knows that licensing new fossil fuel projects in 2023 will cause the deaths of millions of people.

“We are at the greatest crossroads humanity has ever faced and unless we act now we will lose everything we have ever cared about. I have a nephew who is seven years old, who I love to bits, and as long as I have breath in my lungs I will fight to protect his future.”

Twickenham Stadium issues statement

A statement from Twickenham Stadium read: “Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter. We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly.”