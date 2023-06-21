England’s Bazball has now lost its third match after an exhilirating Test match saw Australia win in Edgbaston by just two wickets.

On the fifth day, play did not start until 2.15pm due to the weather and it all came down to the very last session. Usman Khawaja won man of the match for his 141 and 65 runs, setting Australia up for a showdown finish with captain Pat Cummins scoring the winning runs after a brilliant cameo performance of 44*.

Stuart Broad’s three wickets and enthralling bowling performance was not enough to stop the newly crowned ICC Test champions but all is not lost as England still have four more Tests to fight back to try and lift the precious urn.

Here is all you need to know about when England and Australia will next be in action...

When is the second Test match?

The second Test match will start on Wednesday 28 June 2023 and will conclude, if all five days are needed on Sunday 2 July 2023. Each day is scheduled to start at 11am BST and play will likely end at around 6.30pm depending on how many overs are left in the day’s play and how good the light conditions are.

Where is the second Test match?

Lord’s Cricket Ground, the home of cricket, will be hosting the second Test of the Ashes, as is tradition. It is the home of Middlesex County Cricket Club and was first established in 1814, making it home to the world’s oldest sporting museum. There is a capacity for 31,100 spectators and tickets for the five days can be found on the Lord’s website with prices ranging depending on seating and the day ou wish to attend.

What is England’s record at Lord’s?

England have played 142 Test matches at Lord’s cricket ground, winning 57 of them and losing 34. Australia have played 39 of Test matches at the ground, winning 17 and losing just seven. England most recently played Ireland at Lord’s, winning by ten wickets. The last Ashes Test match which was played at Lord’s saw a draw and was the site of the Jofra Archer vs Steve Smith battle.

How to watch the first Ashes Test

Sky Sports will have all the action from the pitch. The match will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 9.30am and a countdown programme beginning at 8am ahead of the 11am scheduled start time.

Fans can add Sky Sport Cricket channels to their Sky packages from just £15/month with full packages starting from £34/month. Those with Sky Sports can also live stream the action from Birmingham through the SkyGo app and on the Sky Sports website.

Are there highlights of the Test?

Yes - BBC will be broadcasting a highlights show at 7pm every day of the Test match which can be watched on BBC Two and streamed through BBC iPlayer.

Squad news

England will have concerns regarding Moeen Ali who has been forced to come off the pitch on several occasions due to blistering on his finger. It is not known yet whether he will be available for next week’s Test.

England: Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali*, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson