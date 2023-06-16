The 2023 Ashes series is now underway with England opening the batting. After a year of the new ‘Bazball’ style, England fans had been waiting in anticipation to see how this new format of play would fare against the power of the Australians.

England’s Test opponents Australia recently won the ICC Test Championship after beating India by over 200 runs ans they will not be ready to give up the precious urn. However, England have not won the the series since 2015 and will be desperate to get their hands back on the historic trophy.

The five match series takes place at five different grounds around England: Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Kia Oval. While Australia need just a draw to keep hold of the small yet mighty prize, England need an outright win to bring the Ashes back home to England.

As England bat their way through the first day at Edgbaston, here is all you need to know about the Birmingham based ground...

Where is Edgbaston?

The Warwickshire cricket ground is locted in the Edgbaston suburb of Birmingham, near Balsall and the University of Birmingham.

England walk out at Edgbaston ahead of Ashes first Test match

Edgbaston cricket ground is renowned for the international Test matches and T20 cricket matches and his home to the Division 1 county championship side Warwickshire. It was first established in 1882 and has a capacity for 25,000 spectators.

Tickets for the remaining four days are still available to purchase and can be bought from the Edgbaston website.

How many international matches have been played at Edgbaston?

England have played 54 Test matches at the venue and first played a Test match there in 1902 against Australia. They have won 29 of their fixtures there, drawing 15 and losing ten.

Since 1902, England have played Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies at the Birmingham based ground. England have also played 41 ODI fixtures at the Edgbaston ground as well as four T20I matches.

The England women squad have played four Test matches, one ODI fixture and six T20 matches at Edgbaston as well.

What are the ground Test records?

England have the top two highest total records at Edgbaston. In 2011, they knocked up 710/7 against India while in 1979, also against India, they scored 633/5 before declaring.

The highest visitors total was achieved by Pakistan in 1971 when they hit 608/7 against England before declaring.

Alastair Cook is the all-time leading run scorer at Edgbaston with a total of 869 runs to his name. His highest individual score on the ground was 294 which was achieved in the 2011 Test match against India.

Joe Root is fifth on the list and the highest of the current players with 669 runs to his name at the ground. His 142* was scored as he and Jonny Bairstow chased down 378 against India last summer.

