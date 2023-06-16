Ashes Fever is now well and truly pervading the air in England as Ben Stokes prepares to face Pat Cummins for the first time as captain.

What have former captains predicted?

England’s former captain Nasser Hussain believes it will be a 3-2 win for the home side. Speaking to SkySports, the Essex batter said: “I don’t think there will be many draws - England haven’t a draw in 12 Tests under Brendon McCullum.“Australia haven’t won a series here since 2001, but they’re a very good side and that’s why they won the World Test Championship last week

“We have three of the batting greats of world cricket in the series in Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Sorry to sit on the fence, but I think all three of them will get runs.

“I love watching them all play, the tempo of their batting - for all the talk of ‘Bazball’. I think England are a bit cross that people think that is just about going out and having a slog. It’s more a mindset of going out there and enjoying your cricket, entertaining, and not letting the pressure get to you at the highest level.

“I think it will be a very close series. I will go 3-2 to England.”

How can England win?

The former England batter and 2005 Ashes winner Kevin Pieterson spoke to Betway detailing how the Lions’ new aggressive tactic is the only way forward if they are to attempt to win back the precious and fragile urn.

“The way to beat Australia is to go into combat mode and attack. When you fight fire with fire against Australia, you have a way better chance than being tactical, pragmatic and slow. You’ve really got to take the attack to them.

“The way England are playing at the moment, they mustn’t change that approach. They must go out against Australia on Friday and from ball one, it’s just aggression, aggression, aggression.

“It’s how we beat Australia in 2005 and started that transformation in English cricket. It hasn’t happened in the last couple of Ashes series, and I think that is the only way in which England can win this.

“Whoever bats best in the series is going to win the series, for sure. I’ve always said batters get you sponsorships and bowlers win you championships, but I just think that you’ve got to get those runs.

“Another big worry is ­ fitness. Broad and Anderson can’t play five Test matches in six or seven weeks. I saw Stokes close-up in India, I was there for a lot of the Chennai games, and I looked out for Ben to see how he was doing. Yes, he was bowling, but he certainly wasn’t where he should be to bowl at this Australian side.

“The one bright light for England is that they are a better team with Moeen Ali than they are with Jack Leach. They’re a much better team.