The 2023 Ashes series is just days away - but how often to England face Australia for the famous urn?

There is just over a week to go until the renewal of one of sport’s greatest rivalries as England prepare to meet Australia in this 2023 Ashes.

The five-match test series will get underway at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16 as Ben Stokes’ side look to regain the famous urn and keep it on English shores for the first time since 2015 when the hosts came out on top with a 3-2 series in which the current England captain played an integral role.

Headingley 2019 - Ben Stokes confirms his ‘hero’ status

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, Australia have dominated with 4-0 series wins on home soil in 2018 and 2022, as well as battling their way to a 2-2 draw on their previous visit to England in a series that became famous for a stunning innings of 135 from that man Stokes as he and Jack Leach saw their side to a one-wicket win in a match for the ages at Headingley.

The upcoming series is expected to be one of the tightest in recent history with little to choose between the two sides and there is a feeling it could go either way.

How have the two sides prepared for this year’s Ashes?

England’s preparations revolved around a solitary test match against Ireland that ended with a routine win for Stokes’ side. After limiting the Irish to 172 in their first innings, England posted 524/4 before declaring once Ollie Pope has struck a maiden test double century.

GOT HIM: Ireland's Paul Stirling is caught behind off Josh Tongue at Lord's Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Debutant Josh Tongue took figures of 5-66 in Ireland’s second innings as they forced England to bat once again but the hosts took little time in reach the 12-run target to claim a 10-wicket victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia are currently facing India in the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval as the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner look to get valuable game-time ahead of the Ashes.

What is the schedule for this year’s Ashes?

First Test: 16th-20th June (Edgbaston)

Second Test: 28th June-2nd July (Lord’s)

Third Test: 6th-10th July (Headingley)

Fourth Test: 19th-23rd July (Old Trafford)

Fifth Test: 27th-31st July (The Oval)

How often do The Ashes take place?