For the curious.
NationalWorldTV
Brendon McCullum: England coach’s life with wife Ellissa McCullum, net worth and how he landed job

Brendon McCullum tied the knot with his wife Ellissa nearly 20 years ago and one of the couple’s children in turning heads in a cricket career of their own.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
3 minutes ago

England cricket head coach Brendon McCullum has had an impressive start to his tenure but will face his biggest test yet when the Ashes get underway this week.

Australia are back in England for the prestigious event as they look to retain the Urn for a fourth year running.

The meeting is being billed as the most exciting Ashes series since the dramatic 2005 edition thanks to how McCullum has changed the approach to red-ball cricket in the country.

The former New Zealand star has promised that his side will maintain the all-guns-blazing approach seen in recent matches. McCullum said: "It shouldn't change, surely? The fact that it is the biggest stage you can play in is great. It's better.

"You have to be prepared to marry yourself to a position and that for us is freeing guys up to play the style of cricket that gives them the greatest amount of satisfaction and could transfer to results.

"You want to have fun, you want to enjoy yourself, you want to lose yourself and be part of something. You might not achieve it but what a great opportunity. What better stage?"

NationalWorld has all you need to know about Brendon McCullum, how he landed the England job, his life away from the sport with wife Ellissa and his net worth.

When and how did Brendon McCullum become England cricket head coach?

Brendon McCullum was apointed England head coach last year (Image: Getty Images)Brendon McCullum was apointed England head coach last year (Image: Getty Images)
McCullum retired from playing cricket in 2019 and in the same year was appointed head coach for both Trinbago Knight Riders and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The ex-New Zealand star was 40 when he was appointed head coach of the England men's test team. It was an important time for England cricket as the England and Wales Cricket Board appointed separate red and white ball coaches.

Since taking the role, McCullum has ushered in a new, aggressive style of play to England Test cricket and has committed to taking that approach into the upcoming Test series.

Who is Ellissa McCullum and how long has she been dating Brendon McCullum?

Brendon McCullum married sweetheart Ellissa McCullum on September 6, 2003, after years of dating and the couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this year.

The duo keep their private life largely away from the camera but do share a loved-up or family snap on social media from time to time.

Brendon and Ellissa have three children in Riley, Evie and Maya. The former is embarking on a 'Bazball' cricket career of his own and caught the eye of the press when being watched on by his two parents in a New Zealand under-19 tournament earlier this year.

What is England head coach Brendon McCullum's net worth?

CA Knowledge reports that Brendon McCullum is 'among one of the richest cricketers in the world' and that his net worth has seen an increase of 42% since retiring from cricket and becoming involved in the England set-up.

As well as income from the sport, McCullum has had a number of brand deals including the high-profile link with Bet22 which was subject to an ECB anti-corruption review. The ECB green-lighted the relationship but McCullum decided to cut ties with the betting company afterwards.

Brendon McCullum's net worth is reported to be $9 million, or £7.1 million.

Related topics:EnglandAustralia