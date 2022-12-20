England’s Test side has recorded nine victories from 10 matches since Brendon McCullum took charge

The England cricket team recorded an historic clean sweep and became the first team to leave Pakistan with a 3-0 victory.

Heading into the tour, England had failed to beat Pakistan in 22 years away from home soil and the result was England’s fourth ever clean sweep against any team. England’s test team have earned widespread praise throughout the tour and the coach Brendon McCullum described his team’s performance as “close to perfect” after the win.

England’s upturn in fortunes over the last 12 months has earnt plaudits throughout the world of cricket and their exciting new brand of Test cricket ‘Bazball’ has captured the imagination of fans from around the world. But what is Bazball and where does the term come from? Here is everything you need to know.

Where does the term Bazball come from?

Bazball is a new exciting brand of Test cricket which has been utilised under the leadership of England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

The term is derived from England boss McCullum who was nicknamed Baz during his playing days with New Zealand.

What is BazBall?

Bazball is a style of play that is synonymous with Brendon McCullum and his England team.

McCullum arrived as England manager earlier this year with no experience of coaching at Test cricket level. However, in his opening interview he boldly claimed that his England team would rescue Test cricket.

Since taking over as head coach, McCullum’s philosophy has been to go out and attack the opposition and entertain the crowd. Bazball prioritises high scoring games rather than playing defensive cricket and trying to preserve wickets.The tactic encourages a team to take risks in pursuit of victory rather than playing it safe.

Bazball has earned widespread recognition and praise from the cricketing community and the philosophy has been described as very entertaining and pleasing on the eye. The style of play has also proved very successful in terms of results and England have managed nine wins from their 10 Test matches since McCullum took charge.

Who is Brendon McCullum?

Brendon McCullum is a former cricketer for New Zealand who played all formats of the game. Since retiring he has worked as a cricket commentator and he is now the head coach of England’s test team.