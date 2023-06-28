Red For Ruth day will take place as England vs Australia Ashes series heads to Lord’s Cricket Ground

The second Ashes Test commences later today and will see England fight back from their two wicket-defeat to try and level the field against the Australians.

England have chosen to adopt an all-seam attack as they travel to the home of cricket with Joshua Tongue making his Ashes debut in place of Moeen Ali who suffered blistering on his spin finger at Edgbaston.

Cricket fans will remember the drama that arose during the 2019 Ashes Test match at Lord’s as Jofra Archer and Steve Smith enjoyed a not-so-friendly battle ending with Smith leaving the pitch with concussion.

While this year will hopefully be without injury, a Lord’s Test match is always sure to bring out the chaos and here is all you need to know about past records at the ground...

When is the second Ashes Test?

The second Test match begins on Wednesday 28 June, and will conclude (if all five days are needed) on Sunday 2 July. The day’s play will start at 11am BST and will finish at 6.30pm depending on how many overs have been bowled and the light.

The match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Fans can also tune into the action through NowTV who offer access to Sky Sports channels.

The world famous Lord’s cricket ground is located near St John’s Wood in London and his home to the Marylebone Cricket Club and his Middlesex County Cricket Club’s home ground. It is also London Spirit’s home turf during The Hundred tournament in August.

James Anderson celebrates one of his seven wickets against West Indies in 2017 Lord’s Test match

What’s England’s record at Lord’s?

England have won 57 out of the 144 Test matches they’ve played at Lord’s, giving them a win percentage of about 40%. They most recently beat Ireland on the ground by ten wickets in June. In the 2019 Ashes Test match, the Lord’s fixture ended in a draw but in 2015, Australia dominated England, winning by 405 runs.

England last won an Ashes Test match at Lord’s in July 2013, winning by 347 runs. Australia won the iconic 2005 Test match (but lest we forget England would go on to win the series!).

The highest total seen at Lord’s was produced by Australia in 1930 when they scored 729/6 in the second innings. England’s highest score came in 1990 when they put in 653/4 against India.

Who has the most runs at Lord’s?

Graham Gooch is the all-time leading run scorer at Lord’s, totalling 2015 runs from 1975-1994. Alisdair Cook is next on 1937 runs while Joe Root is third with 1680 runs to his name at Lord’s with an average of 52.50 and a high score of 200*.

Root’s 200 not out was accomplished against Sri Lanka in 2014 when he was just 23 years and 165 making him the youngest Englishman since David Gower in 1979 to hit a double century.

Who has the most wickets at Lord’s?

Luckily for England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad sit at the top of the list for taking the most Test wickets at Lord’s. The Lancashire seamer has 117 wickets to his name at an average of 24.58 while Broad has 108 with an average of 27.42.