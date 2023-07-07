Lewis Hamilton will hope to end win-drought at home Grand Prix this weekend in Silverstone

The British Grand Prix returns this weekend with the 20 Formula 1 drivers heading for Silverstone. Max Verstappen has been dominating the calendar this year and is sitting on 229 points with his teammate and nearest rival Sergio Perez on 148.

Mercedes have struggled with their pace since the regulation changes were made ahead of the 2022 season and while Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful racing drivers in Formula 1’s history, he has failed to win a race since the 2021 season.

The British driver will be joined by fellow compatriots George Russell and Lando Norris in this weekend’s bid to be the ‘Best of the Brits’ as all search for necessary points in this year’s constructors’ championship.

McLaren’s Norris earned Driver of the Day in Austria last weekend and will be full of momentum heading into his home track on Sunday, but following the upgrades which Mercedes boasted in Spielberg, Russell and Hamilton will hope to maximise their potential as they continue to outdo Aston Martin in the battle for second.

As Hamilton heads to one of his most successful circuits, here is all you need to know about the seven-time champion’s record in Northamptonshire...

When is Silverstone?

The main event takes place on Sunday 9 July with the race kicking off at 2pm. While practice sessions take place on Friday 7 July, the qualifying for the race will begin at 3pm Saturday 8 July. Head to our article on the British Grand Prix to find the full weekend race schedule. The race can be watched on both Sky Sports Formula 1 and Main Event channel as well as on Channel 4 for their free-to-air coverage of the qualifying and main race.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the British Grand Prix in 2019

How many times has Lewis Hamilton won Silverstone?

The seven-time world champion has eight British Grands Prix wins to his name. It is one of his best successful circuits with Hungaroring being the other - a track where he has also achieved eight wins.

Hamilton shares the record with Michael Schumacher for the most victories at the same race track and the same Grand Prix - the British and Hungarian Grands Prix. At the 2008 British Grand Prix, Hamilton also won by his largest margin of victory. He finished 68.577 seconds ahead of BMW Sauber’s second-placed finisher Nick Heidfeld.

Here is Lewis Hamilton’s record at the British Grand Prix:

2007: Third-place

2008: WON

2009: 16th-place

2010: Second-place

2011: Fourth-place

2012: 8th-place

2013: Fourth-place

2014: WON

2015: WON

2016: WON

2017: WON

2018: Second-place

2019: WON

2020: WON

2021: WON

2022: Third-place

How many races has Lewis Hamilton won?

Lewis Hamilton has won 103 races in his Formula 1 career - the most of any driver. His first victory came in 2007, his debut in F1, where he won the Canadian Grand Prix from his maiden pole position. 21 of his victories were with McLaren and the remaining 82 were won with Mercedes where he has been since 2013. As well as his eight victories in Hungary at Britain, Hamitlon has seven wins in Canada; six wins in the US, China and Spain; five wins in Italy, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Russia and four wins in each of Germany, Singapore and Belgium.