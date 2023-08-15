The Formula 1 presenter will be teaming up with Josie Gibson to host This Morning

This Morning will be welcoming a brand new face to its list of presenters this week, as Steve Jones teams up with Josie Gibson to host the popular ITV daytime TV show.

It will be Jones’ first time presenting the series, with reports indicating that if all goes well with fans, he could become a permanent fixture to the team.

Jones is the latest addition to a steady stream of new presenters following Phillip Schofield’s dramatic exit in May. Over the summer hosts including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson have been filling in the gap as ITV shake-up the presenting team.

So, who is Steve Jones, is the Formula 1 presenter married and what else might you know him from? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Steve Jones?

Jones is a 46- year-old TV presenter from Tylorstown in Wales. He made his first big break in 2003 presenting Channel 4’s T4, alongside Alexa Chung, Vernon Kay, Rick Edwards and Miquita Oliver and was one of the series longest serving presenters, staying until 2010.

Steve Jones will be joining Josie Gibson on ITV’s This Morning (Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images)

As well as presenting his debut novel Call Time was released in May 2023. Speaking to Wales Online, Jones revealed the heartbreaking inspiration for his book. He said: “There’s one grim element that myself and the protagonist [of Call Time] share. My best friend Chris came off his bike whilst we were together when I was 19 years old and he died.”

He added: “I wanted my protagonist to be real in the sense that when he was talking about grief and loss, that had to come from a real place. If I had to tell my younger self something I’d say, ‘don’t go on that bike ride that day’ and Chris might still be here to this day. It’s been 27 years and there still isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think about him.”

Is he married?

Jones is married to American food blogger Phylicia Jackson-Jones. The couple met in 2011 whilst he was filming as a host for the US version of X Factor. They married in 2014, with Jones recently sharing a photo of his wife on his Instagram, alongside the caption: “My wife - Holysh*t.”

Before settling down Jones had been romantically linked to many famous stars including Fearne Cotton, Hayden Panettiere and Pamela Anderson. He also previously dated The One Show presenter Alex Jones, with the pair reportedly splitting in 2002.

In an interview with the Mirror, Jones described his wife as his “favourite person”. He said: “I love being with my wife. She’s my ­absolute favourite person.” He continued: “We’re happy and having a good time. That’s one of the things I’m most proud about.”

What other shows has he presented?