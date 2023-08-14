Jones first made a name for himself in the early 2000s, presenting Channel 4’s T4, alongside Alexa Chung, Rick Edwards and Miquita Oliver

A brand new presenter is being added to This Morning’s line-up this week.

Steve Jones who currently leads the Formula 1 presenting team on Channel 4, will be joining Josie Gibson on the sofa on Wednesday 16 August, in what is the latest addition to the ITV daytime show since Phillip Schofield’s dramatic exit in May.

ITV bosses are apparently “thrilled” by the new addition, with it being reported that if Jones is a hit with viewers, he could become a permanent addition to the popular daytime show.

A source told the MailOnline: “The hope is that those watching at home will love Steve, he’s a very experienced broadcaster but also very cheeky.” They continued: “There is no permanent replacement for Phil, Holly will be presenting with Alison, Josie, Dermot and Craig, and now probably Steve.”

Adding: “Hopefully he will be part of the new dawn for This Morning after the Schofield scandal, and will help to give it a fresh new look.”

Steve Jones will be joining the lineup for This Morning (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The 46- year-old presenter first made a name for himself in the early 2000s, presenting Channel 4’s T4, alongside Alexa Chung, Rick Edwards and Miquita Oliver. The Welsh TV star has also hosted the US version of the X Factor.

Whilst living in Los Angeles for the series in 2011, Jones met his wife, writer and blogger Phylicia Jackson-Jones. The couple married in 2014, with Jones regularly sharing photos of his other half on social media. In a recent post on Instagram, he shared images of the couple together alongside the caption: “My wife - Holysh*t”.

Over the summer there has been a steady stream of presenters on This Morning with Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson filling in the gap following Schofield’s departure. It’s expected they will continue to host This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, with the Daily Mail reporting in July that when Willoughby returns she will be the main host of the show, with a rotated co-host instead of the previous set-up which saw her and Schofield work as a pair.