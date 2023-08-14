Willoughby is set to return to This Morning in September alongside Alison Hammond

Holly Willoughby has reportedly been offered a huge pay increase for her role as a presenter on ITV’s This Morning.

Willoughby has been noticeably absent from the ITV daytime show following Phillip Schofield’s dramatic exit in May. Since then, there has been a steady rotation of presenters filling in the gap including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans had been concerned the popular host would not be returning to the sofa, but with news of a hefty salary increase in the works, it’s expected Willoughby will be back on our screens in no time.

So, how much could Holly Willoughby be paid for This Morning? Here’s everything you need to know.

How much does Holly Willoughby get paid for This Morning?

Willoughby could be offered a whopping salary of “£1 million a year” to present This Morning. It’s been reported that the 42-year-old currently earns £700,000, with this hefty paycheck set to increase following Schofield’s dramatic exit from the show in May.

Holly Willoughby will be returning to This Morning in September (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Reported by The Sun on Sunday, a source revealed: “Holly is at the heart of the show’s future and success and ITV execs want her to steer a steady ship out of a rocky year. It’ll be a strong start with Alison, kicking off as a dream team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

They continued: “Holly’s pay deal is up for negotiation in a few months so they are ­putting together a lucrative package that will reflect her added responsibility without Phil, and they are prepared to go up to £1 million a year.”

They added: “They are giving the show a massive push with really positive, fun stories, nothing dark or depressing. Producers will splash the cash on showbiz guests, and exclusive human interest stories.

“Viewers can expect lots of glitz and glamour. But Holly will definitely be the jewel in their crown.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s new co-host?

Willoughby has been visibly absent from This Morning since the Schofield scandal, but the presenter has not left the ITV daytime show and is on her summer holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over summer there has been a steady rotation of presenters filling in the gap including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson. It’s expected these presenters will continue to host This Morning, with the Daily Mail reporting in July that when Willoughby returns she will be the main host of the show, with a rotated co-host instead of the previous set-up which saw her and Schofield work as a pair.

An ITV source told the Daily Mail: “The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning’s bosses. It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly’s show.”

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?