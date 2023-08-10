James Arthur is sadly not the only celeb who has had to defend himself against body shaming comments in recent months - Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian and Madonna have all been victims too

As a former X-Factor winner, James Arthur is known predominantly for his powerful and distinctive voice - but today it’s his hair that has been drawing attention from fans.

The singer, who won the ITV singing contest back in autumn 2012, appeared on another staple ITV show This Morning on Thursday 10 August to discuss the ten year career he has had since his victory.

He spoke to hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle about how he felt somewhat unprepared for being propelled to fame when he beat Jahmene Douglas to take the X-Factor crown at the age of 25, but said his working class background had kept him grounded.

As well as discussing his successes over the last decade, however, which started with his winner’s single “Impossible”, Arthur, who is now a 35-year-old father-of-one, also talked about how he has been the victim of cruel trolling because of his hairstyle.

Arthur, who is also well-known for his songs Blindside and Say You Won’t Go, sat opposite the presenting duo on the famous This Morning sofa wearing a woolly beanie style hat - despite the fact that the sun was shining in London today, where the show is broadcast from.

He commented on his style choice when Doyle told him his children were watching the interview from home and excited to hear the star would be chatting to their dad. He said: "They said 'he looks so cool these days! The hair!’”

Singer James Arthur, who won the X-Factor in 2012, has opened up about mean comments some people have made about his hair in 2023. Photo by Getty Images.

Unfortunately, it seems that Doyle’s children do not speak for everyone when it comes to their opinions on Arthur’s hair, as he then revealed that he’s also been on the receiving end of negative comments about his hairstyle.

He said: "I've had a lot of stick about the hair. That's why I thought I'd put it under the hat today so people can listen to me and not comment on the hair."

Sadly, Arthur is not the only celebrity who has been shamed in some way because of their appearance. Back in January, Selena Gomez defiantly hit back at people who passed comments on her (very small) weight gain saying “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays”. Then, in March, Kourtney Kardashian blasted people who had also commented on her weight. Even Madonna has been ridiculed because of her appearance in the past. The list goes on and on.

Some famous faces are also fighting back against body shaming comments in their own way. For example, actress Rachel McAdams asked for “minimal retouching” in a photoshoot earlier this year. Arthur, it would appear, is making his own statement by choosing to wear the hat, and his choice has been met with support from his fans on social media.

One person said: “Great interview. James has come into his own and doesn’t care what people think of his dress sense etc. Good for him. His talent is all that matters and he is such a genuine person. I love his music.”