Premier League clubs have just over a week to conclude any business as the summer transfer window slams shut next Friday.

It's been one of the most dramatic summer markets to date with huge sums of money being splashed by teams and plenty of controversy between by clubs vying for the same player.

Moises Caicedo broke Liverpool hearts by agreeing a last-minute £115 million deal with Chelsea while Declan Rice completed his long-awaited move to Arsenal for a record-breaking £105 million.

Football fans will know that there may still be plenty more in the pipeline with deadline day notoriously busy in the Premier League. Last season, Antony moved to Manchester United from Ajax for £82 million, Manuel Akanju signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £16.7 million and Wout Faes headed to Leicester City from Reims for £15 million all with just hours left on the clock.

Ahead of this summer's deadline day, NationalWorld looks at the time windows are set to close across Europa and until when clubs can complete transfers.

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

The Premier League transfer window opened all the way back on Wednesday, June 14 and it's been a busy few months for top-flight sides with incomings and outgoings aplenty.

The transfer market will close for Premier League clubs on Friday, September 1 at 11 pm.

Antony was a member of Manchester United’s League Cup winning team. (Getty Images)

This is the same for the Championship, League One and League Two.

When does the transfer market close in France, Spain, Italy and Germany?

The major leagues across Europe align so that they all share a transfer deadline day, although the exact hour at which the window closes can vary.

La Liga - transfer window closes at 11 pm BST on Friday, September 1 in France.

Serie A - transfer window closes at 5 pm BST on Friday, September 1 in Italy.

Bundesliga - transfer window closes at 5 pm BST on Friday, September 1 in Germany.

Deals can be concluded between clubs with different window closing times, so long as the transfer is completed before the signing club's market closes.

Jordan Henderson is one of the Premier League stars to up sticks to Saudi (Image: Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia has become an increasing force in world football this summer and the country's transfer window closes later on September 21. The market shuts in Qatar on September 18, in Turkey on September 15 and in Belgium on September 6.

What is a transfer deal sheet?

Come transfer deadline day, there will be plenty of talk about the all-important 'deal sheet' that Premier League clubs can submit right on the wire.

The Premier League explains : "The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

"For a deadline of 23:00, the deal sheet cannot be used before 21:00 and needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes.

"Once the sheet arrives, clubs have got another two hours, or until 01:00, in which to submit the full paperwork."

Can clubs still sign players after the deadline has passed?

Premier League clubs can agree deals with other clubs at any time but no transfers can be formally completed after the transfer deadline has passed until it opens again in January.