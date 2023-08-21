Liverpool have said they will appeal the red card given to Alexis Mac Allister during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth. The midfielder, who has only recently joined the Anfield side, was shown a straight red card by the referee Thomas Brammall for a challenge on Ryan Christie just before the hour mark. However, goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota ensured the red card did not affect the result.

Liverpool were 2-1 up at the time and the World Cup winner is now set to be suspended for Liverpool’s next three matches against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves unless the club’s appeal is successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old was enjoying what he described as a “dream come true” home debut when the controversial dismissal took place and as things stand, he will now not be seen on the pitch until 24 September when the Reds host West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp called the decision “harsh” and said his side have been “punished enough” by the dismissal while Match of the Day host Gary Lineker described Brammall’s decision as “nonsense”.

What was said?

Speaking after the game, the Reds boss said “everything was lacking for a red card. We have to talk about it and everyone agrees. I 100 per cent understand how it looks for the ref in that moment but when you see it back it’s the inside of the foot with no power in it.

“We’ve seen harsher challenges that weren’t red cards that should’ve been. I think we should talk about it. If he said it was a yellow, the VAR wouldn’t have upgraded to a red card. Everything is lacking for a red card, the intensity. Yes, there was contact but there must be a different intention when it’s a red card. We will talk to the people about it.”

The former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher spoke to Sky Sports saying he believed the 24-year-old Argentinian should not have been sent off. He said: “It’s not a red card for me. The problem here is that the referee thinks it’s a high tackle, but the only reason that happens is because both players are there.