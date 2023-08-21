Ben Foster has announced his retirement from playing for a second time. The Wrexham goalkeeper came out of retirement to join the club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElheneny in March 2023 following an injury to Rob Lainton.

However, the 40-year-old former Manchester United and England goalkeeper has now announced he is stepping away from the pitch, believing he has not produced performances he expects of himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foster played a key part in Wrexham’s promotion back into the Football League last season and signed a one-year extension only last June. He will always be remembered by the Welsh club for a stunning penatly save deep into added time against last season’s fierce rivals Notts County. Wrexham were 3-2 up when Foster saved Cedwyn Scott’s penatly and ensured a necessary win to help give the club an automatic promotion.

Fosters’s Wrexham manager, Phil Parkinson, said: “Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him. It takes a big person to make this decision he has and one who really understands this football club, with the timing of his decision.

“I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season. Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the club.”

What has Ben Foster said?

Foster said: “My performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself. I feel that now is the right time to retire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me, but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the (transfer) window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Where has Ben Foster played?

This was not Foster’s first stint at Wrexham. The 40-year-old first featured at the Racetrack on loan in 2005 when he was a youngster at Stoke City. He was then spotted by Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson and joined them the same year. During his five years at Old Trafford, he was sent on two loan spells at Watford and played 23 games for the Red Devils, helping the club to win the League Cup on two occasions.

The goalkeeper then moved to Birmingham for a two-year spell in 2010, winning the League Cup again in his first season before spending the second on loan at West Bromwich Albion who signed him in 2012.

Following six campaigns with The Hawthorns, Foster rejoined Watford in 2018 before calling time on his playing career for the first time in September 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 40-year-old made his international debut in 2007 and made his final England appearance in a group stage dead rubber fixture against Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup.

What his Ben Foster’s net worth?

It is not confirmed what Foster’s net worth is, with different sites, such as Sportskeeda, Idol Net Worth and CA Knoweldge all publishing different figures.