Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United

The striker was subject to a six-month internal investigation into his conduct following January 2022 allegations

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is to leave the club by mutual agreement following a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding material which was published online. The 21-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but they were subsequently dropped on 2 February 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a club statement, United said: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.”

An announcement of the investigation was expected ahead of Manchester United’s opening Premier League game against Wolves (14 August) but the decision was delayed as there was a fierce debate regarding Greenwood’s potential reintegration to life at Old Trafford.

Has Greenwood said anything?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greenwood, the former England international, also released his own statement in which he accepted he had “made mistakes” and took his “share of responsibility”. He did, however, add: “I did not do the things I was accused of.”

The striker said: “Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

Mason Greenwood leaving court in November 2022

What happened in January 2022?

Material was published online which had a man - alleged to be Greenwood - shouting at a woman to “move your (expletive) legs up.” The woman then responded she did not want to have sex to which the man replies: “I don’t give a (expletive) what you want.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man then says: “Push me again and watch what happens to you.”

Greenwood was subsequently charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were then dropped in February 2023 and the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, meaning there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

United then started their own internal investigation.

What has been said?

In a statement published last week, United said they had gathered “extensive evidence and context not in the public domain” and spoken to “numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.”

United’s chief executive Richard Arnold then produced an open letter to the fans saying the extra evidence included the alleged victim requesting the police to drop their investigation in April 2022, and the club receiving alternative explanations for the material that was posted online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arnold said: “While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for.”

Ahead of the Red Devils’ opening fixture, fans were seen protesting against the 21-year-old’s potential return and a group of female United supporters said they wanted the club to “demonstrate a zero-tolerance approach” towards violence against women.