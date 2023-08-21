Telling news your way
Here is our National World team of the tournament at the FIFA World Cup 2023. Cr: Getty Images

FIFA World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament: We pick out best XI at the World Cup - including FOUR Lionesses

Who were the best XI players at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

It was breathtaking, exciting and exhilarating and we are truly, truly sad that the Women's World Cup is over.

Beginning on July 20, the tournament started with a surprise victory for co-hosts New Zealand over Norway and continued to deliver shock after shock, with Germany, USA and Canada heading home from the tournament before it hit the latter stages.

For Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, a win wasn't to be but the summer tournament did not come without countless memorable moments - even if the final outcome wasn't the result we all hoped and prayed.

Most importantly, the tournament pushes the women's game further into the limelight with record attendances and a whole host of players now worldwide names. But which XI were the best?

We put together our team of the tournament, using a 4-3-3 formation. Do you agree with our picks?

She deserved so much more during this tournament. Queen of Saves, she saved a penalty in the final and won the tournament's Golden Glove. If only we could buy her shirt...

1. Mary Earps (England)

She deserved so much more during this tournament. Queen of Saves, she saved a penalty in the final and won the tournament's Golden Glove. If only we could buy her shirt...

The Barcelona full back in the best in world at the moment on current form and was outstanding throughout the tournament - especially in the final.

2. Ona Batlle (Spain)

The Barcelona full back in the best in world at the moment on current form and was outstanding throughout the tournament - especially in the final. Photo: Harriet Lander

An absolute giant in both boxes, the new Arsenal recruit was a stand out for her team as they marched all the way to the semi finals.

3. Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

An absolute giant in both boxes, the new Arsenal recruit was a stand out for her team as they marched all the way to the semi finals.

While we did not expect her to start the tournament, she played all but one game and was a defensive rock throughout. Those who doubted her pick before the tournament ate their words pretty quickly.

4. Jess Carter (England)

While we did not expect her to start the tournament, she played all but one game and was a defensive rock throughout. Those who doubted her pick before the tournament ate their words pretty quickly. Photo: Richard Heathcote

