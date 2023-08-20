The team slumped to a spirited 1-0 defeat against Spain in Australia

Pain and agony for the Lionesses as England Women’s football team fell short of World Cup glory.

The team slumped to a spirited 1-0 defeat against Spain in Australia on Sunday (20 August).

Spain’s Olga Carmona’s strike in the first half was enough to see off Sarina Wiegman’s team as England was unable to make a breakthrough in Sydney.

Mary Earps superb penalty save gave England fans something to cheer about midway through the second half, but the Lionesses were unable to capitalise.

Team players were seen crying and looking in despair on the pitch after the final whistle blew and the dreams of England winning the World Cup came to an end.

If the Lionesses won they would have made England world champions for the first time since the men’s team’s victory in 1966.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The women’s team won their first UEFA Women’s Championship title by beating Germany 2–1 after extra time last year at Wembley Stadium in London.

But this year at the World Cup in Australia, the Lionesses have been defeated in the final.

The final sparked criticism for the Prince of Wales who chose not to attend the game in person.

Instead William, alongside the Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the final together at home in Sandringham, Norfolk, Kensington Palace said.

The King and Queen appeared not to be watching the game 30 minutes after kick-off as they were seen heading to church at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral.

Supporters had flocked to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off, with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

Despite their defeat, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said on BBC One that the future of women’s football in England is “very bright” and the Lionesses will “continue to break records and inspire generations of footballers”.

Former England striker, Ellen White, told the BBC: “This England side can be so proud of what they have done for this tournament, what they’ve done for women’s football, what they’ve done for our sport back home as well, inspiring a generation and inspiring and empowering women as well.

“England will be in finals again for sure.”