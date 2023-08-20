There was FIFA World Cup heartache for England as Spain won the competition for the first time in the history with a 1-0 win in Sydney. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses suffered World Cup heartbreak as they lost to Spain 1-0 in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Sydney.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game as she put Spain ahead on 29 minutes to hand her side a deserved lead before Jennifer Hermoso saw Mary Earps save a penalty on 68 minutes after Keira Walsh was adjudged to have handled in the area.

Lauren Hemp came closest for England in the opening 45 minutes as the Lionesses struggled to get to grips with a Spanish side that dominated the possession and try as they might, the Lionesses just could not find the leveller they so dearly wanted.

Here is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses performance.

1 . Mary Earps - 7 Huge, huge save just before the 20 minute mark to keep England level. Always alert, always focussed and saves a penalty that handed the Lionesses a huge chance.

2 . Jess Carter - 6 England’s best defender as England struggled with wave after wave of Spanish attacks in the first half. Huge block on Hermoso at the end.

3 . Millie Bright - 6 A really tough evening against Salma Paralluelo who caused her a number of problems.