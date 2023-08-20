Telling news your way
England suffered World Cup final heartbreak as Spain won the World Cup in Sydney. Cr: Getty Images
England suffered World Cup final heartbreak as Spain won the World Cup in Sydney. Cr: Getty Images

England player ratings: How the Lionesses rated in 1-0 World Cup final loss to Spain

There was FIFA World Cup heartache for England as Spain won the competition for the first time in the history with a 1-0 win in Sydney. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.

By Graham Falk
21 minutes ago

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses suffered World Cup heartbreak as they lost to Spain 1-0 in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Sydney.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game as she put Spain ahead on 29 minutes to hand her side a deserved lead before Jennifer Hermoso saw Mary Earps save a penalty on 68 minutes after Keira Walsh was adjudged to have handled in the area.

Lauren Hemp came closest for England in the opening 45 minutes as the Lionesses struggled to get to grips with a Spanish side that dominated the possession and try as they might, the Lionesses just could not find the leveller they so dearly wanted.

Here is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses performance.

Huge, huge save just before the 20 minute mark to keep England level. Always alert, always focussed and saves a penalty that handed the Lionesses a huge chance.

1. Mary Earps - 7

Huge, huge save just before the 20 minute mark to keep England level. Always alert, always focussed and saves a penalty that handed the Lionesses a huge chance.

England's best defender as England struggled with wave after wave of Spanish attacks in the first half. Huge block on Hermoso at the end.

2. Jess Carter - 6

England’s best defender as England struggled with wave after wave of Spanish attacks in the first half. Huge block on Hermoso at the end.

A really tough evening against Salma Paralluelo who caused her a number of problems.

3. Millie Bright - 6

A really tough evening against Salma Paralluelo who caused her a number of problems.

Like her fellow team mates, struggled as Spain were dominant in possession.

4. Alex Greenwood - 6

Like her fellow team mates, struggled as Spain were dominant in possession.

