How will the Lionesses line up for the World Cup final this weekend? (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )

England starting XI vs Spain: Team news, predicted line up for World Cup final - gallery

It’s England vs Spain for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2023 final. Here’s which 11 players we think predict will be tasked with winning the World Cup for the Lionesses.

By Graham Falk
6 minutes ago

England. In a World Cup final. This is the big one. England vs Spain in the final of Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, could it?

Wednesday’s memorable victory over co-hosts Australia will live long in the memory after strikes from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured a 3-1 win from the Lionesses in Sydney.

Just 90 minutes (or 120, or penalties - eek) seperate Sarina Wiegman’s side from being world champions, only a year after lifting the European Championship for the very first time.

However, with the likes of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati in the Spain side, England will need to be at peak performance to ensure the trophy has the name of England on it for the very first time. Will England remain unchanged - will Lauren James come back or has Ella Toone secured her place after an outstanding semi final display.

NationalWorld has predicted how we think Lionesses will line up. Do you agree with our line up?

The Manchester United goalkeeper will be England’s number one tomorrow.

1. GK - Mary Earps

The Manchester United goalkeeper will be England’s number one tomorrow. Photo: Justin Setterfield

The Chelsea defender has been outstanding throughout the tournament and will continue on the right hand side of a back three.

2. RCD - Jess Carter

The Chelsea defender has been outstanding throughout the tournament and will continue on the right hand side of a back three. Photo: Getty Images

The skipper will start in the middle of a back three.

3. CD - Millie Bright

The skipper will start in the middle of a back three. Photo: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Manchester City defender has been the Lionesses most outstanding defender at the tournament and will continue at the back.

4. LCB - Alex Greenwood

The Manchester City defender has been the Lionesses most outstanding defender at the tournament and will continue at the back. Photo: Getty Images

