It's England vs Australia for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2023 final. Here's which 11 players we think predict will be tasked with getting the Lionesses to the final of the World Cup.

It couldn't get much bigger than England vs Australia for a place in the final of Sunday's FIFA Women's World Cup, could it?

European Champions vs host nation, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses against the only team to have beaten her side during her reign as head coach. The stakes are higher, the anticipation is higher.

The Lionesses saw off the challenge of Nigeria and then Colombia in the knock out rounds but this Wednesday's semi final in front of more than 70,000 fans in Sydney will be a whole new kettle of fish for England.

It will take a near perfect performance and the 11 players tasked with getting England past their biggest challenge yet will be one of Wiegman's most toughesr decisions yet. Will England remain unchanged, or will Chloe Kelly come back into the XI?

NationalWorld has predicted how we think Lionesses will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game. Do you agree with our line up?

1 . GK - Mary Earps The best goalkeeper in the world starts for England every single time.

2 . RCB - Jess Carter One of England's best performers at the tournament offers a great level of protection for Lucy Bronze on the right hand side of a three.

3 . CB - Millie Bright Skipper Millie Bright will be tasked with handling team mate Sam Kerr.