England have reached the knockout stages of the Fifa Women’s World cup 2023 and will take on Nigeria in the hope of reaching the quarter-finals.

The Lionesses won all three of their group stage fixtures, defeating Haiti and Denmark 1-0 before trouncing China to a 6-1 triumph. Alessia Russo beautifully opened up the scoring before being joined on the scoresheet by Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly.

Their upcoming opponents, Nigeria, defeated home side Australia 3-2 in their second World Cup game either side of two 0-0 draws. Their draw against Canada also meant that the team ranked seventh in the world failed to reach the knockout stages, and the Canadians now join second-ranked side Germany in watching the proceeding rounds of the World Cup from the sidelines.

While Nigeria finished runners-up in their group, they managed so with only one win while England boast a clean sweep so far. The Lionesses will also hope that being ranked 36 places above them in the Fifa standings will put them in good stead for securing a place in the last eight.

Ahead of England’s upcoming last 16 fixture, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

England Lionesses celebrate their first goal against China in Group D match

When are England Lionesses next in action?

England are now set to face Group B runners-up, Nigeria, on Monday 7 August 2023. The match is scheduled to start at 8.30am UK time. England will head to the Suncorp Stadium, otherwise known as Brisbane Football Stadium, which can hold up to 52,500 spectators.

How to watch Lionesses’s last 16 match

The BBC will have the coverage for England’s last 16 fixture. The match will be available to watch on BBC One will those unable to access the TV able to stream the action on BBC iPlayer, requiring just a free account. Coverage will start on BBC One at 8am ahead of the 8.30am kick-off time.

Head-to-Head

England and Nigeria have played each three times with their first meeting coming in the 1995 World Cup. The Lionesses won this battle 3-2, thanks to two goals from Karen Farley and one from Karen Walker, but went on to lose the next two matches.

England and Nigeria met again in 2002 for an international friendly and most recently in 2004 with both fixtures taking place on home soil.

Squad news

Further to Kiera Walsh’s injury against Denmark, there has not yet been any other concerns raised by the Lionesses and it is imagined that the Barcelona midfielder will once again watch England play from the sidelines as she recovers from a knee complaint.

The Playing XI will be announced on the day but here are the full squads for each side.

England squad: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo