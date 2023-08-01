A much improved performance from England saw them thrash China 6-1 to qualify for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2023. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.

England will face Nigeria in the last 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup after beating China 6-1 to make it three wins from three in the group stages.

The Lionesses put on an outstanding first half display to and had the game put to bed early on after goals from Alessia Russo (4), Lauren Hemp (26) and Lauren James (41) put them three goals to the good, before Chelsea star James added a sensational volley on 66 minutes. Substitute Chloe Kelly tapped home a fifth on 78 minutes before Rachel Daly added a deserved sixth on 82.

China's Wang Shuang grabbed her side's only goal with an early second half penalty.

After two unconvincing displays against Haiti and Denmark, a change in formation from Sarina Wiegman paid dividends for the Lionesses as they put in a breathtaking performance that will send out warning signs to their World Cup rivals.

This is how we rated each England player out of 10 based on their performances against China.

1 . Mary Earps - 7 Nothing to do in the 45 minutes before the Manchester United goalkeeper made a great save just after the break. Unlucky to concede a debatable penalty.

2 . Jess Carter - 7 Restored to the starting XI on the right hand side of the back three and played the role superbly.

3 . Millie Bright - 7 The skipper is improving game by game and had a massive hand in the second goal with a fantastic driving run and pass.

4 . Millie Bright - 7 Kept things nice and simple and didn't put a foot wrong on the left hand side of a back three.