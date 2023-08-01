England player ratings: How the Lionesses rated in 6-1 World Cup win over China - one 10 and three 8’s
A much improved performance from England saw them thrash China 6-1 to qualify for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2023. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.
England will face Nigeria in the last 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup after beating China 6-1 to make it three wins from three in the group stages.
The Lionesses put on an outstanding first half display to and had the game put to bed early on after goals from Alessia Russo (4), Lauren Hemp (26) and Lauren James (41) put them three goals to the good, before Chelsea star James added a sensational volley on 66 minutes. Substitute Chloe Kelly tapped home a fifth on 78 minutes before Rachel Daly added a deserved sixth on 82.
China's Wang Shuang grabbed her side's only goal with an early second half penalty.
After two unconvincing displays against Haiti and Denmark, a change in formation from Sarina Wiegman paid dividends for the Lionesses as they put in a breathtaking performance that will send out warning signs to their World Cup rivals.
This is how we rated each England player out of 10 based on their performances against China.