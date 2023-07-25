Telling news your way
By Graham Falk
6 minutes ago
Ada Hegerberg left the field prior to kick off for Norway. Cr: Getty Images.Ada Hegerberg left the field prior to kick off for Norway. Cr: Getty Images.
Norway fans were left confused as star striker Ada Hegerberg was seen leaving the pitch just seconds before kick off without explanation.

While the former Ballon d'Or winner was named in the starting line-up and even sang the national anthem on the pitch with her team mates, she was replaced by AS Roma forward Sophie Román Haug just as the game was due to kick off with the reason, as yet, unknown.

Early reports from ITV have indicated that she was have "been injured in the very last sprint" before the game, while Optus Sport report she was feeling "unwell" prior to kick off but with the game currently in full flow, Norway have yet to disclose the reasons for her leaving the field.

Norway, who were shocked by New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament, will be desperate for a win against Switzerland with anything less than a win taking qualification from the group stages out of their hands.

