Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Parents found guilty of killing baby girl with multiple broken bones
‘Lioness’ on the loose in Berlin sparks ‘stay inside’ warning
Two killed in a deadly shooting in Auckland
Is WhatsApp down? Thousands experiencing problems sending messages
Just Stop Oil activist punched and kicked during slow march, video shows
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed

FIFA Women's World Cup News: Opening day drama as Chelsea star suffers injury blow, New Zealand make history

The 2023 Women's World Cup has thrown up some huge moments already on opening day.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

The Women's World Cup is only a day old and already we have seen host nation New Zealand make history in front of a sold out Auckland crowd as they defeated big guns Norway 1-0.

A second half goal from Hannah Wilkinson handed the Football Ferns their very first victory in the competition at the 16th time of asking to send the home crowd wild and hand out one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament.

The host nation could have enjoyed an even more comfortable win had they scored a second half penalty had it not been for Ria Percival hitting the bar with a 90th minute spot kick

Most Popular

The Norwegians, who including former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen in the their starting XI, simply never got going and when they did found a way through the home defence, they discovered New Zealand 'keeper Victoria Esson in fine form.

New Zealand captain Ali Riley gave an emotional post match interview in the aftermath of their historic win, saying: "I'm so so proud. We've been fighting for this for so long and we had a clear goal that we wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and the world and I really think we did that tonight. Anything is possible!".

Co-host Australia take on Republic Of Ireland at 11am in their opening game of the tournament but have been dealt a hammer blow with the news that captain and star striker Sam Kerr has been ruled out of the Matildas opening two games of the tournament with a calf problem.

Kerr, who has been tipped to win the Golden Boot at the tournament, picked up the injury in training and is not expected to be available until her side's final group game against Canada on July 31.

Related topics:Women's World Cup 2023Womens FootballNew ZealandChelseaBarcelona