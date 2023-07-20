The Women's World Cup is only a day old and already we have seen host nation New Zealand make history in front of a sold out Auckland crowd as they defeated big guns Norway 1-0.

A second half goal from Hannah Wilkinson handed the Football Ferns their very first victory in the competition at the 16th time of asking to send the home crowd wild and hand out one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament.

The host nation could have enjoyed an even more comfortable win had they scored a second half penalty had it not been for Ria Percival hitting the bar with a 90th minute spot kick

The Norwegians, who including former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen in the their starting XI, simply never got going and when they did found a way through the home defence, they discovered New Zealand 'keeper Victoria Esson in fine form.

New Zealand captain Ali Riley gave an emotional post match interview in the aftermath of their historic win, saying: "I'm so so proud. We've been fighting for this for so long and we had a clear goal that we wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and the world and I really think we did that tonight. Anything is possible!".

Co-host Australia take on Republic Of Ireland at 11am in their opening game of the tournament but have been dealt a hammer blow with the news that captain and star striker Sam Kerr has been ruled out of the Matildas opening two games of the tournament with a calf problem.

