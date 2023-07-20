These 12 players are the the most expensive football stars at the Women's World Cup 2023.

After weeks of anticipation, the biggest Women's World Cup of all time is underway in Australia and New Zealand.

As it is with every elite tournament, a number of the world's biggest women's football stars will be taking to the field over the next few weeks and many will be touted for big money moves in the weeks and years to come.

Last year, Lionesses Keira Walsh became the most expensive player on the planet after her impressive performances at Euro 2022 saw European Championship Barcelona splash big money on the midfielder. Just six months later, the fee was almost dwarfed by a £500,000 bid for Alessia Russo from Arsenal.

It really does feel like we are edging closer towards the first £1 million player in women's football.

With that in mind, we have looked at which players are rated as the highest valued player at the Women's World Cup 2023, using highly respected women's football site Soccerdonna.

1 . Alexia Putellas (Spain) - €550k Winner of the last two Ballon d'Or awards, Putellas has had to sit out the bulk of the last 12 months with an ACL injury. However, she's back, World Cup ready and still the most valuable women's footballer on the planet.

2 . Aitana Bonmati (Spain) - €500k Arguably the best player midfielder in Europe over the past 12 months, Bonmati's range of passing and movement is on another level to others in Europe.

3 . Sam Kerr (Australia) - €500k The best striker on the planet bar none. Australia's top talent and serial trophy winner with Chelsea. Loves the big moments and will come up big for the Matildas this summer without a shadow of a doubt.

4 . Ada Hegerberg (Norway) - €450k The first ever winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or, the Lyon forward has been frustrated by injury in recent years but is still seen as one of the most valuable players at the tournament.