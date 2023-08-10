England edged their way into the quarter-final with a penalty shootout win over Nigeria

England Women continue their journey in the Women’s World Cup with a crucial quarter-final tie against Colombia.

The Lionesses edged their way into the last eight of the competition with a tense penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in their last game.

Sarina Weigman’s side are entering the quarter-final tie without star striker Lauren James who was sent off for stamping on the back of Nigerian international Michelle Alozie.

Despite her absence England remain one of the bookmakers favourites for glory in Australia and New Zealand and they are now just three games away from an historic World Cup triumph.

The mouth watering fixture between England and Colombia is set to be watched by viewers around the world. But when is the Lionesses World Cup quarter-final and how can fans keep up to date with all the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs Colombia

England defeated Nigeria on penalties in the Round of 16. (Getty Images)

England’s Lionesses go head-to-head with Colombia in a crucial quarter-final tie on Saturday 12 August.

The match will take place at Stadium Australia in Syndey, Australia. The venue is the home ground of Sydney FC in the A League and it can hold a maximum capacity of around 42,500 supporters.

How to watch England vs Colombia

ITV1 will provide comprehensive coverage of all England’s quarter final clash with Colombia.

Build up to the game begins at 10.45am and the game itself kicks off 45 minutes later at 11.30am.

TNT Sports host Laura Woods will lead coverage of the game and she will be joined in the studio by pundits Karen Carney and Eni Aluko.

Katie Shanahan, Ian Wright and Euro winning midfielder Jill Scott will provide pitchside analysis of the spectacle.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes and Seb Hutchinson will be the commentary team for the quarter-final.