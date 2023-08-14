England have escaped yet another testing fixture as they reach the World Cup semi-finals in Australia and New Zealand. Despite going 1-0 down, the Lionesses quickly fought back with Lauren Hemp equalising before half-time and Alessia Russo scoring what would prove to be the winner in the 63rd minute.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will now come up against tournament co-hosts Australia in what is sure to be a fiery final four match as both hope to reach Sunday’s final.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s match, the Lioness boss has said of the rivalry between England and Australia: “I’ve had a couple of questions about that so it’s probably going to be bigger than I imagined now. We’ve had such a warm welcome and we’ve really enjoyed our time here in Australia. I really like the people here but that doesn’t mean there’s no rivalry.”

With only a couple of days to go before England fight for a place in the Women’s World Cup final, here is all you need to know about how to watch their semi-final clash against Australia...

When is England vs Australia?

The two sides will meet on Wednesday 16 August 2023 with kick-off set for 11am BST. The match will be held at Stadium Australia, an 83,500 seater-stadium located in Sydney Olympic Park.

How to watch England vs Australia

BBC One will have all of the coverage from England’s upcoming semi-final. Coverage of the fixture will start at 10am ahead of the 11am kick-off with fans also able to live stream the action on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website and app.

Those wishing to stream will need a BBC log-in, which is free, and those unable to watch can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live to listen to the action.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on four occasions with England winning two, Australia winning one and the sides drawing on one occasion.

However, the last time they met was back in April with Australia winning 2-0 and ending a 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman. Sam Kerr opened up the scoring for the Matildas before Charlotte Grant’s header hit Leah Williamson on the way to the back of the net for the Australians’ second goal.

Squad news

Lauren James will be forced to miss England’s semi-final clash following her two-match ban. There were no other injuries during England’s match against Colombia and it is highly likely that the same playing XI and formation will be used.

As for Australia, Sam Kerr is yet to hit 100% capacity in terms of fitness and has not yet started. It remains to be seen whether the Chelsea star will be able to play from the get go or whether her pre-tournament injury will require her to come on later in the day.

The playing XI will not be named until the morning of the game. In the meantime, here are the full squads:

England: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo