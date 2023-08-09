Chloe Kelly has scored the winning goal three times for England, most recently against Nigeria in Fifa Women’s World Cup

England Lionesses are through to the World Cup quarter-finals in Australia and New Zealand following a penalty shoot-out win in which Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal. The match ended in a dramatic 0-0 draw with Lauren James being sent off in the 87th minute after stamping on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie. With the onus now on the few penalty takers and goalkeepers, England and Manchester United’s Mary Earps once again showed her superiority and Sarina Wiegman’s squad came out victorious.

In similar fashion to the Finalissima, where England beat Brazil on penalties, it was Manchester City’s Kelly who netted the final - and ultimately match-winning - penalty and she did so by producing a strike more powerful than had been seen in any Premier League goal in the 2022/23 season.

Kelly struck the ball into the top left-hand corner, while the Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie stayed too low down to save it. Additionally, even if Nanadozie had been able to save she would have been hit by a ball which had been powered at 111km/h.

What was the most powerful goal in the Premier League?

Chloe Kelly’s strike against Nigeria was hit 4km/h faster than the most powerful in the 2022/23 Premier League. West Ham’s Said Benrahma holds the record for the most powerful shot in the top-flight of English football for the 2022/23 season.

In November 2022, Benrahma smashed the ball into Crystal Palace’s net, hitting the ball into the top left hand corner from just outside the box. He became the second player to win the award of most powerful goal since its induction in 2021 with Fernandinho taking home the inaugural award.

What’s been said?

Speaking after her record-breaking strike, Kelly said: “For me, (my mentality) is, I’m going to score - that is how I look at it, once I win that mental battle we are good. We have been practising (penalties) a lot actually and it has been working.

“It’s amazing, anything that is thrown at us we show what we are capable of. We dig deep as a group and we believe in our ability and in what we are told to do. This team is special, we did in the Euros and Finalissima and we keep pushing forward. There is more to come from this team.”

After the match, however, it was James’ actions that hit most of the headlines and the Chelsea 21-year-old has since apologised for the incident that will force her to miss Saturday’s last eight meet-up against Colombia. Taking to social media, James said: “All my love and respect to you (Alozie). I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

When are the Lionesses next in action?