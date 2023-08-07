Earps won the award for Best Women’s Goalkeeper at FIFA’s The Best ceremony in Paris in 2023

Mary Earps of England makes a save during the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between England and Nigeria (Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Mary Earps became a household name after the England team clinched victory against Germany at the Euros 2022 - and played a central role in today’s penalty shootout win against Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup.

The Manchester United goalkeeper and the England team are that with the USA being knocked out on Sunday by Sweden, the path to victory is growing ever closer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So who is Mary Earps? Here’s everything you need to know about England’s goalkeeper.

Who is Mary Earps?

Earps is professional footballer who is the goalkeeper for Manchester United and the England team. She was a star player during the Euros 2022 and has previously played for clubs including her hometown club Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Reading and German club Wolfsburg.

Mary Earps of England makes a save during the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between England and Nigeria (Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

She won the award for Best Women’s Goalkeeper at FIFA’s The Best ceremony in Paris in 2023, dedicating the award to “anyone who has ever been in a dark place” and encouraging her fans going through something similar that “there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Reported by Manchester United, Earps said: “This is for anyone who has ever been in a dark place, just know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Keep going, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She continued: “Sometimes success looks like this, collecting trophies, sometimes it’s just waking up and putting one step in front of the other. There’s only one of you in the world, and that’s more than good enough. Be unapologetically yourself.”

The England goalkeeper shared that her team “don’t fear anyone” in the knockout stages. Reported by The Athletic, speaking after their 6-1 win over China, Earps said: “I don’t think we fear anyone, in general anyway.”

She added: “I think our qualities have shown through in however many months and years we’ve been playing together, so I think we’re in a good spot.

“And I’m glad it happened for us tonight. It’s not going to always go that way, but as long as we’re keeping the wins on the board, then no complaints here.”

How old is she?

Earps was born on 7 March, 1993, making her 30 years old.

Where is she from?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earps is from Nottingham, she started her footballing career playing for her home club, Nottingham Forest. In 2022 two huge murals were dedicated to her in the city.

Is she in a relationship?

Earps keeps her personal life private and there is no indication she is married or in a relationship judging by her posts on social media. The England goalkeeper shares regular updates with her fans including snaps of her footballing career and celebrations, including reaching the knockout stages at the World Cup and her 30th birthday party.

Can you get a Mary Earps shirt?

Before the World Cup kicked off Nike’s decision not to sell her goalkeeping shirt was met with disappointment. Reported by Ladbrokes , former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain spoke out about it, describing it as “a miss”.

Chamberlain said: “I think it’s a miss [that the goalkeeper’s shirt isn’t available]. I’ve got two little girls myself, and if I was still playing, I’d 100% want them to be wearing my shirt.”

She continued: “It’s a visibility thing, as well; there’s always been an issue where there just haven’t been enough goalkeepers in the women’s game. Are there enough goalkeepers at the top level? Are they good enough?”