Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Prince Harry and Meghan won’t mark Queen’s death with royal family
Highstreet retailer prepares to shut 38 branches to avoid going bust
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison
Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis dies aged 83
App promises to make you look like Barbie - but only if you're white
Thérèse Coffey cans Defra's meetings with Greenpeace
Who will start for England against Nigeria on Monday? Cr: Getty ImagesWho will start for England against Nigeria on Monday? Cr: Getty Images
Who will start for England against Nigeria on Monday? Cr: Getty Images

England vs Nigeria: Predicted line up for Lionesses World Cup 2023 clash - Barca star to return?

England head into the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for a last 16 clash with Nigeria. We predict how Sarina Wiegman and her side will line up on Monday.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

Three wins from three saw the Lionesses safely through to the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Arriving at the knockout stages of the competition with relative ease, a Lauren James inspired England thrashed China 6-1 to set up a last 16 tie with Nigeria.

Ahead of their first group game against the Super Falcons, NationalWorld has predicted how we think Lionesses will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game.

With key midfielder Keira Walsh declared to be back in full training, will the Barcelona star replace Manchester United’s Katie Zelem? Will the Dutch head coach continue with the shape that served the Lionesses so well in win over China or revert back to a back four?

Itwill certainly be interesting to see how the Lionesses start the game on Monday morning. We predict England’s starting X1 for their game with Nigera on August 7 (kick-off: 8:30am BST).

You can also check out our player ratings from the Lionesses’ performances against China here.

Barring injury or suspension, the Manchester United is England’s number one and will continue to be against Nigeria.

1. GK - Mary Earps

Barring injury or suspension, the Manchester United is England’s number one and will continue to be against Nigeria.

A guaranteed starter, the skipper will play in the middle of a back three we think.

2. CB - Millie Bright

A guaranteed starter, the skipper will play in the middle of a back three we think.

The reliable Chelsea defender should continue on the right hand side of a back three to allow Lucy Bronze to attack further up the pitch.

3. RCB - Jess Carter

The reliable Chelsea defender should continue on the right hand side of a back three to allow Lucy Bronze to attack further up the pitch. Photo: Getty Images

The Manchester City has been one of England’s most consistent performers at this tournament and will start on the left hand side of a back three.

4. LCB - Alex Greenwood

The Manchester City has been one of England’s most consistent performers at this tournament and will start on the left hand side of a back three.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:England Women footballEnglandThe LionessesWomen's World Cup 2023