England vs Nigeria: Predicted line up for Lionesses World Cup 2023 clash - Barca star to return?
England head into the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for a last 16 clash with Nigeria. We predict how Sarina Wiegman and her side will line up on Monday.
Three wins from three saw the Lionesses safely through to the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Arriving at the knockout stages of the competition with relative ease, a Lauren James inspired England thrashed China 6-1 to set up a last 16 tie with Nigeria.
Ahead of their first group game against the Super Falcons, NationalWorld has predicted how we think Lionesses will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game.
With key midfielder Keira Walsh declared to be back in full training, will the Barcelona star replace Manchester United’s Katie Zelem? Will the Dutch head coach continue with the shape that served the Lionesses so well in win over China or revert back to a back four?
Itwill certainly be interesting to see how the Lionesses start the game on Monday morning. We predict England’s starting X1 for their game with Nigera on August 7 (kick-off: 8:30am BST).
You can also check out our player ratings from the Lionesses’ performances against China here.