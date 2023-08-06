England head into the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for a last 16 clash with Nigeria. We predict how Sarina Wiegman and her side will line up on Monday.

Three wins from three saw the Lionesses safely through to the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Arriving at the knockout stages of the competition with relative ease, a Lauren James inspired England thrashed China 6-1 to set up a last 16 tie with Nigeria.

Ahead of their first group game against the Super Falcons, NationalWorld has predicted how we think Lionesses will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game.

With key midfielder Keira Walsh declared to be back in full training, will the Barcelona star replace Manchester United’s Katie Zelem? Will the Dutch head coach continue with the shape that served the Lionesses so well in win over China or revert back to a back four?

Itwill certainly be interesting to see how the Lionesses start the game on Monday morning. We predict England’s starting X1 for their game with Nigera on August 7 (kick-off: 8:30am BST).

1 . GK - Mary Earps Barring injury or suspension, the Manchester United is England’s number one and will continue to be against Nigeria.

2 . CB - Millie Bright A guaranteed starter, the skipper will play in the middle of a back three we think.

3 . RCB - Jess Carter The reliable Chelsea defender should continue on the right hand side of a back three to allow Lucy Bronze to attack further up the pitch. Photo: Getty Images

4 . LCB - Alex Greenwood The Manchester City has been one of England’s most consistent performers at this tournament and will start on the left hand side of a back three.