Who will be in the starting XI as England take on China at the FIFA World Cup? We are predicting there will be two changes - with one Manchester City star to return.

Back to back wins have ensured the Lionesses passed their first test at the World Cup - but neither result has come easy, nor has it been pretty.

Lauren James was England’s savior on Friday as they beat Denmark 1-0 to almost certainly secure a passage to the last 16, however, fans will be looking for a far more convincing performance from the side, with only the width of a post saving them against their Group D opponents.

Ahead of their final group game against China, NationalWorld has predicted how the Lionesses might line up without key player Keira Walsh’s injury in their last game. With a couple of players underperforming and less pressure on the game itself, could we see a raft of changes, or small tweaks?

1 . GK - Mary Earps She’s England’s number 1 and, barring injury, she will remain so for this tournament.

2 . RB - Lucy Bronze Vital experience in the back line for England, Bronze has had a quiet tournament so far but will continue in the right back role.

3 . CB - Millie Bright There could be a temptation to rest the skipper after two games in a week following four months out - but we think Sarina will try to get as many minutes into her legs as possible.

4 . CB - Alex Greenwood Alex Greenwood should continue in the centre of the defence.