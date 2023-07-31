Telling news your way
Who will Sarina Wiegman go with against China? (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

England vs China: Predicted Lionesses starting XI for World Cup clash - two changes as Man Utd star dropped

Who will be in the starting XI as England take on China at the FIFA World Cup? We are predicting there will be two changes - with one Manchester City star to return.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

Back to back wins have ensured the Lionesses passed their first test at the World Cup - but neither result has come easy, nor has it been pretty.

Lauren James was England’s savior on Friday as they beat Denmark 1-0 to almost certainly secure a passage to the last 16, however, fans will be looking for a far more convincing performance from the side, with only the width of a post saving them against their Group D opponents.

Ahead of their final group game against China, NationalWorld has predicted how the Lionesses might line up without key player Keira Walsh’s injury in their last game. With a couple of players underperforming and less pressure on the game itself, could we see a raft of changes, or small tweaks?

You can also check out our player ratings from the Lionesses’ performances against Haiti here. Plus, a gallery of player and fan photos from their opening match here.

1. GK - Mary Earps

2. RB - Lucy Bronze

3. CB - Millie Bright

4. CB - Alex Greenwood

