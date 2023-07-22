The Lionesses are off the mark after banking their first win of the 2023 World Cup campaign.

England opened up their 2023 World Cup campaign with a victory over Haiti in their first match of the tournament on Saturday. It may not have been the comfortable win many were expecting, but the 1-0 scoreline was enough to see the Lionesses over the line against their opposition.

Debutants Haiti put on a very impressive display and really made the European champions work for their win. Thanks to a Georgia Stanway penalty and late Mary Earps save to deny an equaliser, Sarina Wiegman and her team are off the mark with three points.

More than 44,000 supporters were in attendance at Suncorp Stadium and we’ve put together some of the best images from the day for you to look back on, as England look ahead to facing Denmark in their next challenge.

Also be sure to check out our player ratings, and our three main takeaways from the Lionesses’ opening match.

1 . England fans celebrate their team’s first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on July 22, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . Fans wearing lions costumes are seen during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

3 . Nicolas Delepine, and Sarina Wiegman, greet prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

4 . Fans of England show their support prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)