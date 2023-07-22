32 brilliant player & fan photos from England’s win vs Haiti in 2023 Women’s World Cup – gallery
The Lionesses are off the mark after banking their first win of the 2023 World Cup campaign.
England opened up their 2023 World Cup campaign with a victory over Haiti in their first match of the tournament on Saturday. It may not have been the comfortable win many were expecting, but the 1-0 scoreline was enough to see the Lionesses over the line against their opposition.
Debutants Haiti put on a very impressive display and really made the European champions work for their win. Thanks to a Georgia Stanway penalty and late Mary Earps save to deny an equaliser, Sarina Wiegman and her team are off the mark with three points.
More than 44,000 supporters were in attendance at Suncorp Stadium and we’ve put together some of the best images from the day for you to look back on, as England look ahead to facing Denmark in their next challenge.
