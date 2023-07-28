Telling news your way
Players of England pose for a team photo prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Players of England pose for a team photo prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

England 1-0 Denmark player ratings: How the Lionesses rated in World Cup win vs Denmark - one 8 and three 5’s

One player stood out above the rest for England as they beat Denmark 1-0 at the FIFA World Cup. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

England made it two wins from two in the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over Denmark in Sydney.

Lauren James’ wonder strike got the Lionesses off to the perfect start after just six minutes and secured the win for the European Champions but the win came at a cost after a serious looking injury to Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh saw her forced off the pitch just before half time.

It was a marginally improved display from England, however, the serious injury to Walsh saw the second half played at a much slower pace with England players noticeably affected. The win does guarantee a passage to the knock out stages of the tournament though ahead of the Lionesses final group game against China next week.

We have given every England player a ranking out of 10 based on their performances against the Danes.

Was alert to a looping cross that almost dropped into the net as she kept her second clean sheet of the tournament.

1. Mary Earps - 6

Was alert to a looping cross that almost dropped into the net as she kept her second clean sheet of the tournament.

An aerial threat from corners for England but wasteful in possession and often found out of position when Denmark had some dangerous breaks.

2. Lucy Bronze - 5

An aerial threat from corners for England but wasteful in possession and often found out of position when Denmark had some dangerous breaks.

A steady enough performance from the captain as she continues to build her match fitness.

3. Millie Bright - 6

A steady enough performance from the captain as she continues to build her match fitness.

Much better in the middle of a back four. Made a great tackle just after half time to stop a dangerous break.

4. Alex Greenwood - 6

Much better in the middle of a back four. Made a great tackle just after half time to stop a dangerous break.

