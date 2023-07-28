Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has made two changes to her starting XI for the clash vs Denmark.

England boss Sarina Wiegman has made changes to her starting line up at a major tournament for the first time with Lauren James and Rachel Daly confirmed to START against Denmark this morning.

The Lionesses, who struggled for large periods in their opening clash against Haiti, take on Denmark at 9.30am BST in Sydney this morning knowing that a win would almost guarantee their passage to the last 16 of the World Cup - and the Dutch head coach has rang the changes.

Chelsea star James, who many had tipped to replace Ella Toone in the number 10 role, has been preferred to Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp on the left wing, while Women’s Super League top goalscorer Daly has been deployed in DEFENCE, a position she held during England’s Euro 202, and replaces Jess Carter.

Despite it being the first time Wiegman has altered her starting line up, the changes don’t come as a surprise with the head coach hinting that she might switch up the team in her pre-match press conference yesterday.

“I want to make changes” admitted the head coach. “What we do is approach every game, and then when we get ready for that game we see who is fit and available, and then we make decisions to what we need to start with.

“And then we decide whether we are going to start with the same XI or maybe make some changes” she added.

