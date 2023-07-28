Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor was found ‘unresponsive’ at London home
ULEZ expansion gets green light as court rules in favour of Sadiq Khan
2,000 migrants could be housed in tents under Suella Braverman’s plans
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
July will most likely be the hottest month ever, scientists say
Coutts CEO steps down over Nigel Farage bank account scandal

England vs Denmark: Wiegman makes two changes to starting XI as Chelsea forward starts FIFA World Cup clash

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has made two changes to her starting XI for the clash vs Denmark.

By Graham Falk
7 minutes ago

England boss Sarina Wiegman has made changes to her starting line up at a major tournament for the first time with Lauren James and Rachel Daly confirmed to START against Denmark this morning.

The Lionesses, who struggled for large periods in their opening clash against Haiti, take on Denmark at 9.30am BST in Sydney this morning knowing that a win would almost guarantee their passage to the last 16 of the World Cup - and the Dutch head coach has rang the changes.

Chelsea star James, who many had tipped to replace Ella Toone in the number 10 role, has been preferred to Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp on the left wing, while Women’s Super League top goalscorer Daly has been deployed in DEFENCE, a position she held during England’s Euro 202, and replaces Jess Carter.

Most Popular

Despite it being the first time Wiegman has altered her starting line up, the changes don’t come as a surprise with the head coach hinting that she might switch up the team in her pre-match press conference yesterday.

“I want to make changes” admitted the head coach. “What we do is approach every game, and then when we get ready for that game we see who is fit and available, and then we make decisions to what we need to start with.

“And then we decide whether we are going to start with the same XI or maybe make some changes” she added.

Alessia Russo continues in the striking role for the Lionesses, while Alex Greenwood will revert to centre back after occupying the left back slot against Haiti. Millie Bright captains the side.

Related topics:Women's World Cup 2023EnglandWomen's Super LeagueChelseaDenmarkWomens Football