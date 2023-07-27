England’s next Women’s World Cup challenge will see them take on Denmark.

England are looking to put their nervy start to the 2023 Women’s World Cup behind them as they shift their focus to Denmark. The Lionesses bagged their first three points against Haiti but only by a slim margin, with Georgia Stanway’s penalty proving the difference in their 1-0 win.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this World Cup already, it’s to expect the unexpected. The competition is fierce this year and England are by no means in for an easy ride — the European champions will need to put in strong performances against Denmark and China.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash against the Danes, NationalWorld has predicted how Sarina Wiegman might line up after what she saw against Haiti. Some rotations could be on the cards as she looks to field her strongest 11 in both creative and defensive areas.

1 . GK — Mary Earps Earps pulled off a crucial save against Haiti and will likely be relied on again to handle Denmark’s attack.

2 . RB — Lucy Bronze The squad’s most-capped player will definitely be starting.

3 . CB — Millie Bright Captain Bright will be hoping for a more dominant performance against Denmark.

4 . CB — Alex Greenwood She started at left-back against Haiti but England’s defence overall looked nervy. Putting Greenwood back in the centre of the line could be beneficial for all involved.