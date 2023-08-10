England will face Colombia in the FIFA World Cup quarter final with key player Lauren James suspended. We predict three chances plus a return for a Manchester United star on Sunday.

It wasn't all positive news for England after Lauren James was sent off for a stamp on the back of full back Michelle Alozie, with the Chelsea full back facing a suspension that will rule her out of the remainder of the tournament pending FIFA's decision.

She will most certainly miss this Saturday's game against Colombia though as England look to progress to the final four of the World Cup down under. Team selection could prove to be a headache for Sarina Wiegman after seeing her back three formation look shaky in the Nigeria tie, while she has to find a solution as to who replaces James in her starting XI.

Ahead of the game against Colombia, NationalWorld has predicted how we think Lionesses will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game. Do you agree with our line up?

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Lionesses start the game on Saturday morning as they kick off in Sydney at 11.30am BST.

1 . GK - Mary Earps No arguments. The Manchester United 'keeper is England's number 1.

2 . RB - Lucy Bronze We expect England to revert to a back four - and Lucy Bronze is the experienced and reliable option on the right hand side.

3 . CB - Jess Carter England's best player on Monday will retain her place and line up alongside a club team mate...

4 . CB - Millie Bright That team mate is England skipper Millie Bright, of course.