The Women's World Cup has dominated headlines this morning - here are a few facts about the competition you might not know.

The Women’s World Cup took place this morning seeing the Lionesses taking on Spain in Australia.

Sadly, England weren't able to bring the trophy home but the team has done the country proud, getting to the final for the first time since the men’s team’s victory in 1966 and raising the profile of the Women's game even further.

Ahead of the game, England men’s boss Gareth Southgate wished the Lionesses well ahead of the World Cup final but admitted he had “no advice” to offer a team that has accomplished what his has not.

The King also issued a rallying cry of “roar to victory” to the England women’s football team and the Prime Minister urged players to bring the trophy home.

World cup final location

The Women’s World Cup final is taking place at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The stadium is located in the Sydney Olympic Park suburb of Sydney, New South Wales in Australia.

It is also known as the Accor Stadium and is home to Australia’s biggest sporting events.

Who won the last women’s world cup?

The United States are the most successful nation at the Women’s World Cup with four titles, while Germany have won the tournament twice.

USA won the last Women’s World CUp in 2019. America performed nearly flawlessly at France 2019, winning all seven matches, scoring 26 goals and conceding just three.

Five interesting facts you didn’t know about the Women’s World Cup. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

When was the first women’s world cup?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an international association football competition contested by the senior women’s national teams of the members of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the sport’s international governing body.

The competition has been held every four years since 1991 when the inaugural tournament was held in China.

It was known as the FIFA Women’s World Championship.

Which countries have won the tournament?

The eight FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments have been won by four national teams.

The United States have won four times, and are the current champions after winning it at the 2019 tournament in France.

The other winners are Germany, with two titles, and Japan and Norway with one title each.

Which countries have hosted the Women’s World Cup?

Six countries have hosted the Women’s World Cup.

China and the United States have each hosted the tournament twice, while Canada, France, Germany, and Sweden have each hosted it once.