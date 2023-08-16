An outstanding performance from England saw them beat Australia 3-1 to qualify for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2023. Here’s how we rated each triumphant Lioness performance.

England will face Spain in the last final of the FIFA World Cup this Sunday after an outstanding 3-1 win over Australia in Sydney.

An excellent first half performance saw the Lionesses take a deserved lead through a wonderful strike from Ella Toone, who finished off a lovely move with a drive from the outside of the area.

The Lionesses looked in control for the first hour until the inevitable Sam Kerr smashed home an unstoppable 30 yard drive beyond Mary Earps to level the score. However, Lauren Hemp would nudge the Lionesses ahead again shortly after to silence the home crowd.

And celebration mode was definitely activated when Alessia Russo tucked home superbly with minutes to go after being set up by Hemp to send England into the FINAL of the World Cup.

This is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses player in the 3-1 win over the Matildas. Do you agree with our ratings?

1 . Mary Earps - 8 Kept excellent communication with her defence but not much she could do about Sam Kerr’s goal sadly but her late save was vital in getting England over the line. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . Jess Carter - 9 Outstanding again and England’s best defender once more. Her tackle on Kerr was exceptional and her clearance at the end after Earps’ save were exceptional. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

3 . Millie Bright - 7 Captain’s performance that held England’s defence together under massive pressure from 75k fans. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)