England player ratings: How the Lionesses rated in 3-1 World Cup win over Australia, including a 10! - gallery
An outstanding performance from England saw them beat Australia 3-1 to qualify for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2023. Here’s how we rated each triumphant Lioness performance.
England will face Spain in the last final of the FIFA World Cup this Sunday after an outstanding 3-1 win over Australia in Sydney.
An excellent first half performance saw the Lionesses take a deserved lead through a wonderful strike from Ella Toone, who finished off a lovely move with a drive from the outside of the area.
The Lionesses looked in control for the first hour until the inevitable Sam Kerr smashed home an unstoppable 30 yard drive beyond Mary Earps to level the score. However, Lauren Hemp would nudge the Lionesses ahead again shortly after to silence the home crowd.
And celebration mode was definitely activated when Alessia Russo tucked home superbly with minutes to go after being set up by Hemp to send England into the FINAL of the World Cup.
This is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses player in the 3-1 win over the Matildas. Do you agree with our ratings?