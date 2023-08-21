England Lionesses suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday with Olga Carmona scoring what would prove to be the only goal in a 1-0 win. The Spaniards did have the opportunity to double their lead with a penalty in the second-half but England’s Mary Earps once again defied belief as held the ball safely away from the net.

Following Sunday’s final, Nike have hinted that they could be ready to back down from their initial stance of refusing to sell a replica of Earps’ goalkeeper jersey. The sporting apparel giants sparked outrage in the build-up to the tournament when it emerged they would be unwilling to manufacture replica copies of the shirt. The Manchester United goalkeeper then went on to win the golden glove.

Nike’s new statement also comes in the wake of fresh criticism from BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan, who hit out at the sportswear brand following Sunday’s final.

The host said of Mary Earps: “She will have inspired so many little girls to go out and try and be a keeper in the back garden. Let’s hope that one day they can go and buy her shirts, Alex (speaking to Alex Scott), as well. That’s the next move.”

What have Nike said?

A spokesperson for Nike has said: “Nike is committed to women’s football and we’re excited by the passion around this year’s tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

“We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes. We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with Fifa and the federations.

“The fact that there’s a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women’s game and we believe that’s encouraging.”

What has been said?