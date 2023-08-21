Defender Olga Carmona scored the winning goal in the World Cup final for Spain, but found out after the final whistle her father had passed away

From glory to heartbreak as Spain's World Cup winning goalscorer Olga Carmona has paid a loving tribute to her father, who she did not know had died until moments after the final whistle.

Carmona, 23, was the hero at the Sydney Stadium on Sunday (August 20) after her 29th minute strike was enough to deliver Spain's women's national team their maiden world crown at the expense of England's Lionesses. But the happiness was not to last, as the the Royal Spanish Football Federation later confirmed the defender's dad had sadly passed away.

The statement announcing the tragic news, which was posted on the night of the final, says: "The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Now Carmona has finally broke her silence, posting a moving message on social media in honour of her father. She described him as "a star".

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote: "And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad".