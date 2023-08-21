Crystal Palace and Arsenal will conclude the second matchday of the Premier League 2023/24 season with both hoping to maintain their winning ways. Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka saw the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their opening match while Roy Hodgson’s side beat the newly promoted Premier League members Sheffield Untied 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Gunners will now prepare for their first away fixture of the season as they hope to better their second place finish of the 2022/23 season when May comes around.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mikel Arteta said: “We want to be better every single day and to be better the environment has to change and be better. We tend to always be at a certain level because it’s in our nature - when you change the environment and the environment is to be 100% every day, believe me, the level is going to increase.”

Here is all you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal...

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

The two Premier League sides will meet later today, Monday 21 August, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park Stadium will be hosting the fixture with fans needing to sign up with an account in order to access any last minute tickets.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Sky Sports will have all the action with fans able to tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage of Monday Night Football will begin at 7pm on Sky Sports and fans are able to subscribe to the sport channels from an extra £18/month.

Fans can also live stream the action through the Sky Sports website and through the SkyGo App.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just 56 times in their history with Arsenal coming out victorious on 31 occasions and losing six times. Their most recent meeting, which took place in March 2023, saw the Gunners beat Crystal Palace 4-1 while their most recent match at Selhurst also saw Arsenal win, this time 2-0.

Team news

Crystal Palace’s Olise has committed his future to Selhurst Park but remains sidelined as he recovers from a severe thigh injury. His manager has conceded that it will be a “while” before he is seen on the pitch. New summer signing Matheus Franca will also be a doubt as he had his debut delayed due to a lower back concern while Will Hughes is still yet to recover from a knee injury he sustained in pre-season.

Marc Guehi had to come off with cramp in Sheffield but is set to be fit for the upcoming clash.

As for their upcoming opponent, Arsenal’s new summer signing Jurrien Timber lasted just 50 minuted on his Premier League debut before becoming the latest in an increasing line of players to sustain an ACL injury which will now see him sidelined for several months.