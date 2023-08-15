‘Fresh contact’ - Newcastle United eyeing £30m move for Arsenal star

Kieran Tierney was left out of the matchday squad in Arsenal’s opener amid speculation of a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Kieran Tierney has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal throughout the summer transfer window and his future in North London remains in doubt after he was left out of the matchday squad for his side’s opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Summer signing Jurrien Timber was selected by Mikel Arteta as the starting left back, while Jakub Kiwior provided cover for the Dutch international from the substitutes bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is also expected to play a key role this season after missing the opener. Arsenal have been one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League during the transfer window and it is likely that they will offload Tierney this summer to balance the books due to financial fair play constraints.

But what does the future hold for Kieran Tierney and who are the favourites to sign the Scottish international? The Chronicle have reported there has been ‘fresh contract’ between the Gunners and Newcastle United about a proposed £30m move.

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Kieran Tierney leaving Arsenal?

Kieran Tierney has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, West Ham and former club Celtic. (Getty Images)

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and he was initially viewed as a first team regular for The Gunners under Mikel Arteta. The Scottish full back struggled with injuries during his first three seasons at Arsenal, but was praised for his ability to get forward and create chances when available.

However, Tierney became a peripheral figure in the first team last season and he made just six Premier League starts as Oleksandr Zinchenko replaced him in the first team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about his future earlier this summer, Tierney said: “I’ve not had any discussions with the manager and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can. I didn’t miss a single game because of injury last season.

“I was available for every match and always ready when called upon. I think everyone would agree that I never give less than 100 percent, whether I’m playing or not.”

Who is interested in signing Kieran Tierney?

Newcastle United are the frontrunners to sign Kieran Tierney, according to the bookmakers. The Magpies are desperate to add reinforcements to their team as they return to the Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Eddie Howe’s side currently have Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Paul Dummett as their left back options. While new signing Tino Livramento is also capable of playing on either side of the defence. West Ham are also linked with the defender and they too are preparing for a European campaign after their Europa Conference triumph last season.

Aaron Cresswell and Emerson are currently their main contenders to start at left back. Spanish side Real Sociedad and Tierney’s former club Celtic are other potential suitors according to the bookmakers. However, Tierney’s future is not yet clear and Arsenal are assessing their options at left back after an opening day injury to new signing Jurrien Timber.